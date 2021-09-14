Hawkeye Trailer Out: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld promise to bring an action-packed Christmas

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FANDOMCRUNCH Still from Hawkeye trailer

Marvel Cinematic Universe is on a roll with its Phase 4. From giving us a new superhero Shang Chi to introducing Loki in a new avatar, seemingly MCU is on a mission to not disappoint. Now, adding more drama to their lineup is Hawkeye. The Avenger has got his stand-alone web show which will be premiering on Christmas. The show stars Jeremy Renner as the titular character along with Hailee Steinfeld as fellow Marvel Comics character Kate Bishop, the first female Hawkeye.

The makers have already released the trailer of the series and fans are loving it. Set around the time of Christmas, the trailer is packed with comedy, holiday season, adventure and a ton of action. The first look at Hawkeye shows fans will catch up with the Avenger after the events of 'Endgame'. The two-minute-long trailer opens with Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye happily back with his family and planning to spend a Christmas with them after years. "I'm making up for some lost time," Hawkeye said as he spent time with his children.

Trouble came calling when Clint investigated that someone was posing as his deadly Ronin persona from 'Avengers: Endgame', only to discover it's Kate, a fellow archer and fan. They develop a mentor-mentee relationship to take down criminals as Hawkeye promises his family he'll be back home for Christmas. Also featured in the show are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox. Watch the trailer of Hawkeye here:

Ever since the trailer was released, the hashtag 'Hawkeye' has been soring high on trending charts. Here's how fans shared their excitement on Twitter:

The series, created by Jonathan Igla, will debut on Disney+ on November 24. The trailer came after Marvel Studios recently took home its first two Emmy Awards for its acclaimed Disney+ superhero series 'WandaVision'.