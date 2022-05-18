Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner teases 'big reveal today' while he chats with lizard & bears 'heatwave' in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEREMY RENNER Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner

Marvel's Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is currently in India. The Hollywood star has been spending his time in the country by playing cricket with locals in Rajasthan, relishing some authentic Indian delicasies. His latest Instagram post has left his fans super thrilled as he teased some big announcement. The 51-year-old actor, shared a video of a lizard and captioned it, "Morning starting off with good luck. Big reveal today, very exciting!!!" He can be heard talking to the lizard in the background, "Hey buddy, good morning. It’s a good luck gekko."

He also shared a story of him traveling to some place in India.

Renner also shared a picture of his fancy meal. He wrote, "Food is so good in India. Different dishes, different regions," alongside a picture of his spread.

As North India is gripped in excessive heat, Renner seems to be struggling with it too. In one of his stories he shared a meme with the caption, "Heatwave 115."

Yesterday, he also posted a candid photo of him playing cricket with local children. "What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!" he captioned the photograph.

It is yet to be discovered if Renner is in the country on a personal tour or professional visit. It is also unknown if this is his first visit to India. The actor, who has played one of the six original Avengers in the MCU, was in New Delhi three days ago.

"Another avenger added .Name and super power please?" he wrote alongside a video showcasing a plate of desserts at a city hotel.