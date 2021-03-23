'Hawkeye' spinoff series about deaf Marvel superhero in the works at Disney Plus?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAME.PIC.OF.HAWKEYE Hawkeye

Marvel will stop at nothing. After a dull 2020 with no releases, Marvel is all set to bombard fans with new films and series. Most recently it was reported that Disney Plus has started developing a spin-off series to its upcoming show "Hawkeye". The new show will focus on the deaf superhero character of Echo, who will be introduced in "Hawkeye", starring Jeremy Renner in the titular role and Hailee Steinfield as his protege Kate Bishop.

Echo aka Maya Lopez is a hearing-impaired Native American woman with the ability to perfectly replicate another person’s fighting style. The character will be played by Alaqua Cox in "Hawkeye". According to Variety, Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen are attached to write and executive produce the show.

A writers' room recently being assembled for the project, which will be produced by Disney-owned Marvel Studios. However, there has been no official confirmation about the project yet. As per the Marvel comics, the new character Echo crosses paths with popular characters like Daredevil, Moon Knight and the Avengers.

Talking about the upcoming "Hawkeye" show, it picks up after the events of "Avengers: Endgame". Jonathan Igla has penned the series with Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie serving as the directors. Also featuring in the series are actors Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton and Zahn McClarnon.

Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld plays Kate Bishop, who in the comics also fights crime under the Hawkeye name.

For the unversed, Hawkeye aka Clint Barton is an expert marksman and fighter. He worked for S.H.I.E.L.D. as a special agent and was first seen MCU movie, Thor. Renner reprised the role in 2012's The Avengers, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

--with inputs from PTI