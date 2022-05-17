Hawkeye is in India! Marvel star Jeremy Renner posts photo playing cricket in Alwar, Indian fans react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEREMY RENNER Jeremy Renner

Hawkeye is in India and Marvel fans cannot be more excited. Jeremy Renner, best known for playing Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently in Alwar, Rajasthan. Everybody was in surprise when the actor posted a candid photo of him playing cricket with locals. The Marvel star on Tuesday let his Indian fans know that he is in the country as he shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen playing cricket with children.

The 51-year-old actor shared the picture on his Instagram account on Tuesday. "What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!" he captioned the photograph.

Excited fans welcomed him to India with warm wishes. "Welcome to india jeremy," wrote a fan in the comment section, while another said, "Padharo Mhaare Des." A third one called it a treat to watch him play in India. "Hawkeye playing cricket in Alwar, what a treat to watch! Welcome to Rajasthan Hawkeye!"

Another one boasted about India's diversity by writing, "In india you can find the whole world because of it's vast diversity."

Jeremy also posted a photo of him enjoying Indian dishes. He posted the photo on his Instagram stories.

It is currently unclear if Renner is in the country on a personal tour or professional visit. It is also unknown if this is his first visit to India.

The actor, who has played one of the six original Avengers in the MCU, was in New Delhi three days ago.

"Another avenger added .Name and super power please?" he wrote alongside a video showcasing a plate of desserts at a city hotel.

Renner was recently seen in "Hawkeye", a Disney Plus series.