Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FANCLUBS Have Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill broken up? Look what the actor tweeted

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were one of the most popular contestants of the season so much so that fans still keep a track of their activity. Be it their future projects together or outings with each other, every second day we find their names trending on the top spots on social media. Everyone's excitement rose to the next level when they came to know about the rumours surrounding their relationship status. It was being said that they are dating each other and the fuel to the fire was added when they saw the two of them celebrating their birthdays with each other's respective families. But a few days back, a few reports claiming that the two of them have broken up upset fans. Well now, the 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya' actor has finally opened up about the same.

Referring to the same report, Shukla cleared the air in a tweet that he made on Thursday. Despite the fact that he did not address anyone but fans understood the hidden meaning behind his cryptic lines.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla wears pink suit, makes fans go gaga over his hot looks | PICS

His tweet read, "Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all."

Fans were quick to respond to the same and soon his tweet got filled with many comments of fans asking him about his alleged affair with 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.' See it here:

Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz haven't accepted their relationship publicly but their actions show that something is definitely brewing. During the course of the show, Shehnaaz has a lot of times openly confessed her love for Shukla. Where for him, he also during several incidents mentioned that he has a soft corner for her.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' version

After exiting the Bigg Boss house, both Shehnaaz and Sidharth were seen in two music videos namely-- Shona Shona and Bhula Dunga.

On the work front, Shehnaaz fans recently became happy when some of her BTS videos from a photo shoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani went viral. While for Sidharth, he was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3.