Sonam Kapoor showers love on baby brother Harsh Varrdhan on birthday, shares priceless childhood pics

Sonam Kapoor showers love on baby brother Harsh Varrdhan on birthday

Sonam Kapoor's baby brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turned a year older today. On the special occasion, Sonam took to her social media and shared several priceless childhood pictures with Harsh Varrdhan and sister Rhea Kapoor. Calling him the 'best baby brother,' Sonam wrote, "Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfill your dreams. But mostly I wish for your health and happiness." The pictures showed all the three siblings posing together for a monochrome snap.

In one of the pictures, Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan are seen playing together during their childhood days, while in the second picture they are being joined by sister Rhea.

On the other hand, Harsh Varrdhan's cousin-actor Arjun Kapoor also wished him. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun dropped a birthday post for Harsh. The actor posted adorable pictures featuring Sonam's brother, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anshula. "Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it’s not like your going to listen to anyone so do what you makes you happy & have fun while your at it)," Arjun wrote.

On the professional front, Harsh Varrdhan was recently seen in Ray, a Netflix anthology series. In it, Harsh plays a one-note star named Vik. Ray, based on the short stories of writer-director Satyajit Ray, is a four-part anthology featuring entries by Vasan Bala, Srijit Mukherji, and Abhishek Chaubey. The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Gajraj Rao, and others.

Talking about Sonam, the actress will be seen in 'Blind'. She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. Sonam also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix last year.