Harry Potter's Padma Patil announces pregnancy, co-stars Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright congratulate Afshan Azad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AFSHAN AZAD Afshan Azad

Remember the sisters Padma and Parvati in Harry Potter? Well, congratulations are in order as actress Afshan Azad who played Padma Patil in the Harry Potter films announced that she is pregnant. Flaunting her growing baby belly in an endearing post the actress wrote, "The secrets out everyone - I’m going to be a mummy!!! Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet. Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers."

Soon after she announced the news on social media, her Harry Potter co-stars lined up to congratulate the soon-to-be parent couple. Evanna Lynch, who was seen as Luna Lovegood in the ‘Harry Potter’ series, commented, “Awww congratulations Afshan, you’re going to be amazing parents!!” While Bonnie Wright, who essayed the role of Ginny Weasley, shared, “so excited!!!!!! baby kazi has the best parents.” James Phelps, who played the notorious twin Weasley brothers also commented on the post to congratulate the actress.

In a follow-up post, Afshan thanked all for their wishes. She wrote, "Thank you to everyone for your kind comments and well wishes. We were so overwhelmed with everyone’s positivity and love yesterday. Baby Kazi is already so so loved. Ps prepare for a major bump photo-dump over the next few days/weeks. Sorry not sorry."

Meanwhile, the world of Harry Potter might head to the streaming realm soon, with a live-action series in early development. However, there has been no official confirmation about it yet. Reportedly, HBO Max executives are in talks with potential writers and looking at possible plotline ideas to recreate Potter's world in OTT space. Sources indicate that ideas are being discussed "as part of the early-stage exploratory meetings".

Although executives have been holding meetings to zero in on the writer or writers, as well as pitch, at the moment no one is attached to the project