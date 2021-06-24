Harrison Ford suffers shoulder injury while rehearsing fight scene for latest chapter of 'Indiana Jones' film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARRISONFORD_OFFICIAL_PAGE Harrison Ford

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene for the latest chapter of "Indiana Jones" film franchise. The 78-year-old actor is returning to the role of legendary hero archaeologist for the fifth time with the movie, being directed by James Mangold. Disney did not disclose the details of Ford's injury, but said the filming schedule would be adjusted over "the coming weeks", reported Deadline.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the studio said in a statement.

"Indiana Jones 5" started production earlier this month in Pinewood and other locations in the UK.

The film will also feature Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.

It will be produced by Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four "Indiana Jones" movies, along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

