Lara Dutta welcomes Harnaaz Sandhu to the club, Priyanka Chopra congratulates her: 'And the new Miss Universe'

Lara Dutta welcomes Harnaaz Sandhu to the club, Priyanka Chopra congratulates her

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has made the entire country proud by winning the crown for Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old from Punjab, representing India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel. She bagged the title 21 years after actress Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. Lara congratulated Harnaaz in a heartfelt tweet. Welcoming Harnaaz to the club, the actress wrote "“Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03! Welcome to the club! We’ve waited 21 long years for this! You make us so, so proud! A billion dreams come true!”

Congratulating her, Priyanka Chopra wrote "And the new Miss Universe is... Miss India, Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03… bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

The 21-year-old from Punjab made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 80 countries -- 21 years after India last brought home the title. Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old bagged the coveted pageant. Everything about Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought Miss Universe crown home after 21 years

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

Beaming in joy, Harnaaz said "I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organization for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride."

