Harnaaz Sandhu deserves respect: Netizens slam Shilpa, Badshah's 'cold' reaction to meeting Miss Universe

Netizens are quite upset with Shilpa Shetty and Badshah and how the judges of India's Got Talent greeted Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu who appeared on the reality show recently as a guest. A video shared on Miss Diva's verified Instagram handle has Harnaaz walking up to the celebrity judges and meeting them before the show commences. In the video, while Shilpa is seen standing with her sister Shamita, Kirron Kher and Badshah are seen sitting on their chairs.

As Harnaaz goes forward, Badshah jokes to Kirron Kher and says, "Yeh koi teesra banda aaya Chandigarh se." Shilpa, on the other hand, hugs Harnaaz saying, it's after so many years that someone's bagged the title. However, netizens believe their reaction was rather 'fake' and 'cold' and said that Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu 'deserves more respect'.

Reacting to the video, a number of users slammed celebrity judges Shilpa Shetty and Badshah. "Does not #harnaazsandhu Deserve More Respect...? Shame #indiasgottalent," wrote a user, another said, "What's with their faces?? Such fake expressions." A third one pointed out, "What's wrong with them ?? Seriously dude it's clearly visible that they are giving fake expression.."

Another one acknowledged Harnaaz's achievement saying, "These judges lack basic manners.. So fake and non interested.. Itni acchi ladki hai harnaaz.. Desh ka naam kia hai.. Koi respect kuch nhi.. Shameful.."

Meanwhile, Harnaaz was recently in the headlines after a photo of her from Lakme Fashion Week went viral. Social media users body shamed the Miss Universe calling her 'plus size' and trolled her for gaining weight and curves.

Not to be deterred by the criticism, Harnaaz took her critics head-on, stating she has been bullied for being too skinny and now too fat. She also asserted that she is comfortable in her skin and loves herself.

Sandhu has revealed that her weight fluctuation is due to Celiac disease which is a reaction to a Gluten protein present in wheat, barley, and rye which causes an immunological reaction leading to weight gain.