Harleen Sethi takes dig at ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal in cryptic post? Internet says 'move on'

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi dated before breaking up in 2019

Harleen Sethi shared a social media post recently that many thought was in reference to her ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. Harleen and Vicky dated before going their separate ways in 2019. There was speculation that Vicky and Harleen parted ways after Uri: The Surgical Strike became a blockbuster and launched the Bollywood star into the big leagues.

Harleen's latest post about Vicky?

Harleen shared a post on social media in which she took a dig at her ex-boyfriends. She wrote in the caption, "Cos roads have more depth than my boyfriends ever did. Outfit: Boyfriend’s tracksuit (sic)." In the picture, Harleen wore a lilac-coloured tracksuit and carried a bag on her shoulders. Since icky is one of Harleen's exes, many concluded that she took a snide dig at the Masaan actor.

Fans troll Harleen for her cryptic post

Some of the social media users liked Harleen's sense of humour. Others trolled her caption. "He dated his now wife for a longer period than he dated you. He’s now married going on a year and makes no innuendos about you. You however are still obsessed. Move on," wrote one of the netizens in the comments section. Another one said, "Savage but honest, as always (sic)."

Vicky's life after break up Harleen

Vicky started dating actress Katrina Kaif after breaking up with Harleen in 2019. The couple is now married and tied the knot in a royal set up in a fort in Rajasthan. Last year, Vicky and Katrina's wedding was the most talked about celebrity union in Bollywood.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Mera Naam, opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He has also completed shoot of his upcoming film opposite Sara Ali Khan. It is directed by Laxman Utekar.