Hardik Pandya’s new video playing with baby Agastya is all love, Natasa Stankovic drops hearts

Cricketer Hardik Pandya shared an adorable video on Instagram with son Agastya which earned him many compliments from the netizens as well as his wife Natasa Stankovic. The cricketer is currently in UAE for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League while his son and Natasa are in India. He has been missing them a lot and has shared it through many posts. On Friday, he shared a video in which he can be seen playing with his son and said that it is something he misses the most while being away.

Hardik shared a video in which he can be seen giving high fives to his son Agastya. After a while he can be seen saying, "Chal ab so ja daddy is leaving." The caption read, "Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I'll remember these days for the rest of my life." Natasa was quick to react to the post and dropped red hearts on the post. Watch the video here-

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed baby Agastya on July 30. Soon after the birth of their son, Hardik had to leave for UAE for IPL. Earlier in a video released by Mumbai Indian, Hardik was seen revealing how emotional he was when leaving his family behind. He said, "It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it."

He added, "When I was leaving, it was one of the most difficult things for me. I have never felt this emotional before any series or any tournament. This was the time when I was coming to the UAE it was proper pain emotion wise. In the end, I had to tell myself and my partner that don’t worry this will be worth it."

On New Year 2020, Hardik proposed to Natasa for marriage and the duo tied the knot soon after. Later, the duo announced that they have been expecting a baby togather. Natasa shared the news with a caption saying, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes"

On the other hand, Natasa, on the work front, was last seen in Swara Bhasker’s web series Flesh which released at the starting of this year.

