Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, actors who aced the role of mentors on screen

A teacher spends his entire life teaching the good values that a person should possess. And even though it's our duty to thank them for their selfless dedication every day, there's a full day for them. September 5th every year is celebrated as Teacher's Day and people spend their thanking their gurus and mentors for their guidance. There are a lot of Bollywood movies that have beautifully portrayed the strong bond between teachers and students. It goes without saying that cinema has a great impact on people. Thus, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, here's presenting a list of actors who did their job of portraying the role of teachers with utter perfection.

The superstar played the mentor to Indian National Women’s Hockey team and guided them to win the trophy. His role as Kabir Khan was appreciated by audiences and critics. He also portrayed the role of a music teacher in Mohabbatein. Well, we all know that there is not a single character that SRK can’t portray.

In Paathshaala, Shahid Kapoor played a cool teacher, who not only sings and dances with his students but also takes a stand for them.

In 2005 film Iqbal, Naseeruddin Shah played a former cricketer and takes up the charge to teach cricket to deaf and mute Iqbal played by Shreyas Talpade.

Veteran actor played the role of a strict and disciplined teacher in Mohabbatein. Needless to say, his amazing performance made the film more beautiful. He was also seen playing a teacher to actress Rani Mukerji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black.

Aamir Khan, known as Mr Perfectionist has always come up with some different and innovative projects. Thus, when Taare Zameen Par was released, movie buffs didn’t have enough words to praise the actor.

