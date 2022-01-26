Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
Happy Republic Day 2022 LIVE: Bollywood celebs share heartfelt wishes on R-Day

Bollywood celebrities are extending their heartfelt wishes on Republic Day 2022. Check out the live updates here:

January 26, 2022
Happy Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates | The country today, on 26th January is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day. From markets to public places, everything has been decorated with tricolour, and patriotic songs can be heard on every street. With the Indian National Flag held high and parades at the Raj Ghat, Delhi, the country is celebrating the day in high spirits. Every year, Republic day is celebrated to commemorate the date when India’s constitution, that was was adopted by Constituent Assembly on November 26 in 1949, finally came into being on January 26, 1950. After the Constitution was formed, India came to be recognised as the world’s largest democracy, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. On the celebratory occasion, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans. Check out the live updates here:

 

 

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share a video on the occasion of Republic Day. 

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share wishes on Republic Day 2022.

