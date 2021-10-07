Happy Navratri 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen lead Bollywood celebs in wishing Durga Puja

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

Happy Navratri 2021! It is that of the year when festive spirits are on the rise as devotees of Goddess Durga celebrate the nine auspicious days of the Hindu festival. 'Navratri' which is a celebration of the mighty valour of Goddess Durga and all her different avatars has begun from today and Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to extend wishes and prayers with their fans. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and Anupam Kher among others shared pictures of Goddess Durga to commemorate the occasion.

Tagging her daughter, Sushmita posted a photo of Goddess Durga and captioned it as, "Subho Devi Pakhsh..Maa Durga in all her glory, ushers in new beginnings, abundance of hope & courage…and of course love!!! Happy Durga Puja & a blessed Navratri to you & all your loved ones!!! I love you guys beyond."

While Amitabh Bachchan shared a mantra on Durga Puja, actress-politician Hema Malini wrote, "The auspicious Navaratras begin today,when Ma Durga resides amongst us for 9 days,showering her blessings& ending with Vijaya Dashami to celebrate the conquest of the evil Mahishasura.May these holy days benefit all of us, bringing peace and happiness to everyone. Happy Navratri!"

Actor Sanjay Dutt and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too wished fans on the first day of Navratri.

Take a look at how more celebrities from the world of showbiz extended wishes on the occasion:

For the unversed, today marks the day of Goddess Shailputri, the first avatar of Goddess Durga. With Trishul in her right hand a lotus in her left hand, she governs the moon who is the owner of fortune. This is the reason why worshipping this Goddess brings good luck and fortune. Her name is formed by an amalgamation of two words- 'Shail' which means mountains and 'Putri' which means daughter. Also known as Hemavati, Shailputri took birth as the daughter of the Himalaya after the self-immolation of Goddess Sati. This is why she came to known as Shailputri. Devotees observe fast on this day in order to impress her.