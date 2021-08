Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Janmashtami 2021

The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated as the festival of Janmashtami every year. It is also known by names like Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami. This year, the auspicious festival falls on August 31 (Tuesday). Popular names from showbiz have taken to social media to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

Stay tuned to this space to know how Bollywood personalities are celebrating the auspicious day: