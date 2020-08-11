Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Happy Janmashtami 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and others send warm wishes to fans

Bollywood actors never fail to wish their fans on special occasions and festivals. On Krishna Janmashtami 2020, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty and others took to social media to recall their fond memories of celebrating the day and sent warm wishes for their fans. Due to COVID19 pandemic, the celebration of the festival is restricted. Hindu devotees, however, are celebrating by decorating their home temples and praying for a better world.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of Lord Krishna and wished the fans. He wrote, "Janmashtami ki anek shubhkamnayen." Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared his childhood picture and wrote, "Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however this year let’s all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace & harmony, #HappyJanmashtami to all Heart suit P.S- Clearly my favourite Janmashtami picture"

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's team took to Twitter handle and wrote, "They say how can an intellectual like me be a Bhakt? When I understood there are more galaxies in this universe than the amount of atoms on this planet, I decided I can only be a Fan/Devotee/Bhakt of this magic, every other belief is dellusion/ arrogance-KR #KrishnaJanmashtami2020" Actress Shilpa shared an old photo and said, "May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage & smiles, and bless each one of us with happiness, love, & peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami @TheRajKundra @ShamitaShetty #krishnajanmashtami."

कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक बधाई 🤗 — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) August 11, 2020

