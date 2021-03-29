Image Source : TWITTER-BIGB/PRIYANKA/INSTA-HRITHIK Happy Holi 2021 Celeb Wishes LIVE: Big B, Priyanka Chopra to Hrithik Roshan, B-Town stars pour in wishes

Happy Holi 2021, everyone! Today is finally the day for which people ever since the beginning of the Spring season were waiting for. It’s all about the vibrant festival of colours today! The nation today will play with colours of joy, love and compassion keeping in mind the strict COVID-19 protocols. In the wake of the same, many Bollywood celebrities reached out to fans through their respective social media handles to wish one and all a very Happy Holi 2021. Not only this, but they even asked them to have a colourful one and urged them to play the festival of colours in a safe and eco-friendly manner. Here’s a look at how some of them like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and others have to say.

HOLI 2021: CELEBS WISH FANS ON COLOURFUL FESTIVAL