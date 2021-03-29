Monday, March 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Happy Holi 2021 Celeb Wishes LIVE: Big B, Priyanka Chopra to Hrithik Roshan, B-Town stars pour in wishes
Live now

Happy Holi 2021 Celeb Wishes LIVE: Big B, Priyanka Chopra to Hrithik Roshan, B-Town stars pour in wishes

Happy Holi 2021: On the festival of colours, several Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and others took to their social media and sent out Holi wishes for their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe one amid COVID-19 pandemic.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2021 9:29 IST
Happy Holi 2021 Celeb Wishes LIVE: Big B, Priyanka Chopra to Hrithik Roshan, B-Town stars pour in wi
Image Source : TWITTER-BIGB/PRIYANKA/INSTA-HRITHIK

Happy Holi 2021 Celeb Wishes LIVE: Big B, Priyanka Chopra to Hrithik Roshan, B-Town stars pour in wishes

Happy Holi 2021, everyone! Today is finally the day for which people ever since the beginning of the Spring season were waiting for. It’s all about the vibrant festival of colours today! The nation today will play with colours of joy, love and compassion keeping in mind the strict COVID-19 protocols. In the wake of the same, many Bollywood celebrities reached out to fans through their respective social media handles to wish one and all a very Happy Holi 2021. Not only this, but they even asked them to have a colourful one and urged them to play the festival of colours in a safe and eco-friendly manner. Here’s a look at how some of them like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and others have to say.

HOLI 2021: CELEBS WISH FANS ON COLOURFUL FESTIVAL

 

 

Live updates :HOLI 2021 LIVE UPDATES: CELEBS EXTEND COLOURFUL WISHES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 29, 2021 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Mahesh Babu tweets, "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!! As the COVID-19 cases surge again.. Let's be responsible and celebrate the festival with our family... A Holi filled more with love from your loved ones #StaySafe #CelebrateAtHome."

  • Mar 29, 2021 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Madhuri Dixit wrote, "This year is different so join me to celebrate the festive joy virtually by sharing your throwback Holi pictures. Here's mine Face savouring food Happy Holi, everyone! #VirtualHoliWithMD."

  • Mar 29, 2021 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sudarshan Pattnaik's Holi sand art was captioned, "May this festival of colours bring joy and happiness to all. #StaySafePlaySafe."

  • Mar 29, 2021 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Dia Mirza tweeted, "Happy Holi Cherry blossomHibiscusBlossom Love the organic gulaal made by Phool!  @ReachoutToPhool Sustainable, healthy and beautiful colours to celebrate with. Have a great day everyone."

  • Mar 29, 2021 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Kangana Ranaut celebrates the festival of Holi with 'Tejas' squad. Wrotes, "होली के दिन दिल खिल जाते हैं रंगों में रंग मिल जाते हैं... We are having a working Holi tom but nothing can stop us from pre Holi and Holika celebrations. This is my squad aka my family I wasn’t born with but u choose to keep Red heart#HappyHoli #Holika #Happy Holi."

     

  • Mar 29, 2021 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sonam Kapoor treated fans with her latest photoshoot photos and wrote, "In times as isolated as these, I hope the goodness of our actions always triumph the evils around the world. Happy Holi! Two hearts. Ringing in Holi festivities by celebrating timelessness with my forever favourite Anamika Khanna."

  • Mar 29, 2021 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Just like PeeCee, Preity Zinta also shared pictures from her Holi 2021 celebrations with her husband and others. She wrote alongside, "Rang barse Red heart #HappyHoli #throwback #Ting." The next photo was captioned, "#HappyHoli everyoneRed heartMay this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health & positivity to all our lives. Feels strange 2 have No Holi celebration this yr due 2 d pandemic..so I’m putting up some previous Holi pics 2 keep d spirit of Holi aliveStar-struck #Patiparmeshwar #ting."

  • Mar 29, 2021 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Big B shared a throwback photo and wrote, "T 3858 -" रंग बरसे भीगे चुनर  वाली रंग  बरसे "

  • Mar 29, 2021 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Let's welcome love, warmth & happiness in our lives, as we let go of our sorrows, fears & negativity.Sparkles
    Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Holi. "

  • Mar 29, 2021 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ananya Panday tweeted, "This Holi, leave behind resentment & embrace positivity, empathy & the little joys of life. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Holi."

  • Mar 29, 2021 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma have shot a special video encouraging fans to play Holi while keeping social distancing norms in mind amid Covid-19 pandemic resurgence. In the special video, while Nawaz blows a melange of colours towards Neha, she takes the fun a notch higher with a water balloon! The two actors show how Holi can be played without any physical contact following the Covid-19 guidelines.

  • Mar 29, 2021 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jacqueline Fernandez wished fans and wrote, "Holi, a lovely festival that reminds us that positivity wins over negativity and that good always conquers over the evil. Happy and prosperous Holi to you and beloved ones."

  • Mar 29, 2021 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar shared adorable pictures on the festival and wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine, to you and yours! Stay home & Stay safe everyone! Celebrate with your family and don’t forget to eat all the mithaisss!!"

     

  • Mar 29, 2021 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her Holi celebrations and wrote, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites Face throwing a kiss Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES!  #HappyHoli everyone."

  • Mar 29, 2021 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Hrithik Roshan shared a small video wishing fans on Twitter and wrote, "Love. Laugh. LIVE. Happy Holi, beautiful people. Stay blessed," and added a red heart emoticon." The video had a message that read, "The triumph of good over evil."

Top News

Latest News