Happy birthday Zeenat Aman: Unseen gorgeous pictures from the actress's younger days

Happy birthday Zeenat Aman: Unseen gorgeous pictures from the actress' younger days

One of the most recognised and sought after actresses in Bollywood, Zeenat Aman was every man's dream in the 70s-80s. She was a flag bearer of the modern Indian woman, who wasn't afraid of making bold choices and doing things that she wanted to, without caring much about society's opinion. She was known for taking up controversial and taboo-breaking roles which lead to revolutionising women's position in the industry. She was born to a Hindu mother and a Muslim father- who died when she was only 13 years old. He was one of the writers of the famous Bollywood movie- Mughal-e-Azam.

She had worked alongside most leading actors of her era including Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Khan, Vinod Khanna etc. Zeenat Aman was also a beauty pageant winner, participating and winning both the Femina Miss India pageant as well as Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. She was also one of the highest-paid actresses of her time winning a number of awards, including the Zee Cine Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Society Achievers Award, and two contribution awards from the IIFA.

Though a path-breaking actress of her time, Zeenat Aman suffered majorly because of the relationships in her life. After a failed marriage with actor Sanjay Khan, she married TV actor Mazhar Khan and had two sons.

As the legendary actress turns a year older today, check out these beautiful pictures of her from her older days!

Zeenat Aman was known for her bold outfits and strong female characters.

Pictured here after winning the title of Miss Asia Pacific in 2017.

Her beauty was unmatched.

Zeenat Aman pictured here with her son and husband, Mazhar Khan.

Looking stunning as ever in a shimmery long dress.

Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman!