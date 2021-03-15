Happy birthday Yo Yo Honey Singh: Neha Kakkar posts BTS pics to wish singer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR Neha Kakkar with Honey Singh

Music composer and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh turns a year older today and celebrities are pouring in special posts to wish him. Singer Neha Kakkar was among the first ones to share pictures with him. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a series of fun pictures with Honey Singh. While some seem to be clicked at their stage performance together while others were seemingly clicked at a reality show.



Captioning the post, Neha wrote, "Happy Birthday Legend @yoyohoneysingh Long Live Yo Yo Honey Singhhhhh!"

Honey Singh also shared pictures of the surprise birthday bash on his special day. Sharing a picture with his family, he wrote, "Birthday bash surprise but not a surprise."

Meanwhile, the rapper last week revealed that his Instagram family is now eight-million strong. "Much love to my 8 Million Insta Family!! Keep loving and keep supporting. #yoyohoneysingh," he wrote in his new post. Fans expressed love and support for the rapper.

On the work front, Honey Singh recently released his dance track "Shor machega", which is also the first track of the upcoming film "Mumbai Saga", which is slated to hit theatres on March 19.

Talking about the song, Honey Singh recently shared: "This has been one of my best compositions and I'm excited to collaborate with Hommie (Dilliwala) for this song. We kept the theme of the movie as the essence of our music and wanted to give audiences a song that is catchy and groovy. Thanks to Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Gupta who understood the vision of the song and made it into a great video. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with John and Emraan. Rajeev Surti choreographed some cool moves & I am looking forward to knowing how everyone likes it."

--with IANS inputs