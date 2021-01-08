Happy Birthday Yash: Wife Radhika Pandit's adorable note for KGF actor is too cute for words

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMRADHIKAPANDIT Yash's wife Radhika Pandit's adorable note for KGF actor

KGF 2 actor Yash turned 35 today. His fans have been flooding Twitter since morning with their warm birthday wishes and love. Hashtags like "Happy Birthday Yash" and "Happy Birthday Rocky Bhai" are already trending on social media. To make the occasion special, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit also dedicated a post for him and revealed why he is the perfect partner for her.

Sharing a picture of them fighting over the cake, Radhika Pandit wrote, "Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too.. Happy birthday my Bestie."

While fans were already excited for Yash's birthday, the actor added to their excitement by releasing the teaser of his upcoming film KGF 2, starring him as Rocky Bhai. Soon after, "Happy Birthday Rocky Bhai" started trending on Twitter. The video shows actor Yash in his uber-cool avatar fighting those who come in his way.

KGF: Chapter 2 teaser also gives a glimpse into the characters of Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen and Sanjay Dutt as the ultimate villain- Adheera. Watch the teaser here-

Production of KGF: Chapter 2 was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March. The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. KGF follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Srinidhi Shetty.

Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥 The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ⚔ @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always🔥

An end to the climax shoot👏Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen🙏 pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 20, 2020

The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, brought by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA films.