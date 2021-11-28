Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: Dasvi to OMG 2, list of upcoming films of actress you need to bookmark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is on a stride to explore multiple genres and dive into diverse cinematic universes. From social comedy-drama to an investigative thriller, the leading actress has a streak of versatile projects on the horizon of release this year. Apart from venturing into a never-before-seen space with her upcoming films, the star will headline and carry them on her shoulders. As we celebrate Yami Gautam on her birthday today, we list four of her forthcoming movies that already have our undived attention!

Dasvi

Essaying a role of a Haryanvi IPS Officer, Yami Gautam will breathe life into one of the tautest characters on screen. The film will star the actress, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

A Thursday

With Behzad Khambata's film A Thursday, Yami Gautam will venture into a rather challenging space. The actress will play a kindergarten teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.

Lost

Yami Gautam will essay another powerful female character of a fierce Crime Reporter in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's investigative drama, LOST. The film will bring forth the issues of Media Integrity in today's time.

OMG 2

While details around Yami Gautam's character in the sequel of the 2012 superhit film OMG are still under the wraps, we are sure that the actress will take the league of the series even higher.