Happy Birthday V: BTS ARMY storms Internet with heartfelt wishes for K-pop star Kim Tae-hyung

BTS member V, who's real name is Kim Tae-hyung is one of the most popular names from the septet. As the Korean pop star turns a year older of Thursday, BTS ARMY took to social media to wish him on his birthday. From making creative birthday cards to sharing graphics and dedicating videos to him, fans are leaving no stone unturned to make V's birthday special. Even a day ahead of his birthday, 'Happy Birthday V' is the top trending hashtag with close to 2 million tweets at the time of publishing this article. #WinterMiracleV, #TAEHYUNGDAY, #SnowPrinceTaehyung and #SoulSingerV are among other trending hashtags on the microblogging site.

Here's how fans are wishing V aka Kim Tae-hyung on birthday:

Meanwhile, V who enjoys an unprecedented fan following across the globe, is also getting his social media game stronger day by day. The one-seventh of the powerhouse that is BTS was recently on a recording breaking spree after he launched his solo Instagram account. On 6 December 2021, all the BTS bandmates set their Instagram accounts to public for the first time and started to instantly rack up followers.

V in particular raced way ahead all of his bandmates. In terms of follower count, he cemented his name in the Guinness Book of World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes.

Surprisingly, his record-breaking streak didn’t end there. Tae-hyung's followers jumped over 10 million in just 4 hours 52 minutes. Hence, breaking the record for the fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram.

While V was the one to break the two records, the other members - V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook -- have over 20 million followers each.