Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: Rangeela Re to Chamma Chamma, unforgettable songs of the dance diva

Urmila Matondkar is one of the capable on-screen actresses of the Bollywood industry. From hypnotizing fans with her magnificence to intriguing film buffs with her executioner dance moves, the woman won numerous hearts. Urmila is a marvelous artist and her affection for move was the explanation she became judge of move unscripted TV drama. On her birthday today, have a look at some of her popular songs that will most likely take you back in time.

1. Rangeela Re

The song was from Ram Gopal Varma's directorial adventure Rangeela. The perky track got one of the famous tunes of the film. Individuals despite everything can't get over those move moves that Urmila acted in the melody.​

2. Kambakht Ishq

The melody was from the film Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. The actress dazzled individuals with her going about as well as the science among her and Fardeen Khan in the melody was the feature of the film.

3. Chamma Chamma

The tune was from the film China Gate and it turned into a moment hit when it was released. The entertainer was seen doing some sensational move steps in the film.​

4. Ruki Ruki Thi Zindagi

The actress was seen dancing with actor Aftab Shivdasani in the song. It was from the film Mast.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page