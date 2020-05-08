Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy birthday to all: Amitabh Bachchan wishes everyone with a hilarious video

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been actively entertaining his social media followers with interesting posts and videos. From funny incidents from his kids' childhood to throwback memories from shoot sets, the actor has been sharing many posts. On Friday, Big B took to Instagram to share a funny video, wishing everyone 'happy birthday'. Giving an algorithm that shows that everyone will be 2020 when adding their birth year and age, he wrote, "Happy birthday to all .. special day .. one chance every 1000 years ..Your age + Your year of birth , every person is = 2020 !!" Check out the video here-

Big B has been trying to keep the fans positive and happy with his posts on social media. A few days ago on World Laughter Day, the actor shraed another hilarious video of a scene from his 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony. It was the famous mirror scene from teh filma nd he captioned it, "Here is the video .. the time to be positive .. time to bring the smile back .. time for the adage ‘the show must go on’ !!!"

T 3520 - Here is the video .. the time to be positive .. time to bring the 😁 back .. time for the adage ‘the show must go on’ !!!



Part 2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/vNWTChHxaz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, popular quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati has opened registrations for the show. Big B through a video announced on Saturday and the latest edition of KBC12 bis all set take in registrations. He wrote, "Ji .. its coming back to you again soon." In the video, the superstar says, "nukkad ki chai ko, chai par hone wali ‘Hello-Hi’ ko, sarkon ke saath yaari ko, triple seat sawaari ko, office wali chaakri ko, aadhi raat ki tafri ko, shopping mall ke pyar.... lekin ek cheez hai jisse break nahin lag sakta, sapnon ko" Check out-

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

The actor shot for the KBC12 promo at his home during the lockdown. According to a report in IANS, the new season of the popular quiz show is also set to go digital with the entire selection process. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari remotely directed the registration promo featuring Amitabh, in which the actor invites KBC aspirants.

