Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: These videos of the Baaghi star prove he's an ultimate fitness freak

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is the one who's got action moves like Jackie Chan and dance skills like Hrithik Roshan yet has made his own identity in the industry. It is difficult for an actor having similarities with other actors to make their own identity but Tiger has proved them all wrong. Having made his debut in the year 2014 through the movie Heropanti, the actor has given some amazing hits in the action genre like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War, etc. The handsome lad is celebrating his 30th birthday on March 2nd, Monday.

Can't believe it but yes, it's true. With the perfectly chiseled body and boyish looks, he doesn't look a day above 20. It is only because of his rigorous workouts and strict diet that he has managed to keep himself fit. Tiger, with his full name as Hemant Tiger Shroff, is also believed to have helped Aamir Khan to make his body during the film Dhoom 3. He has been awarded the fifth degree of Black Belt in Taekwondo. On his special day, mother Ayesha Shroff has penned down a sweet message for him on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to my Tiger. You are the best son a mother could be blessed with."

On the occasion of Tiger Shroff's birthday, let's grab a quick look at some of his fitness videos that will definitely inspire you to hit the gym right now!

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Baaghi 3 that happens to be the third installment of the superhit Baaghi series. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

Watch Baaghi 3 Trailer:

