Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: 5 films of the Pink actress that you shouldn't miss

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently staying at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, is one of the most versatile and fearless actresses of B-town. Her film choices have earned Taapsee a fan following that looks up to her. On the special occasion of her birthday, here are five must-watch films of Tapsee Pannu that showcased her talent and let the audience wanting for more.

Pink (2016)

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, this crime thriller is a landmark film in Indian cinema that talks about issues like rape and consent. Pink presents us with a gripping courtroom drama, starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Amitabh Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Badla (2019)

An adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest, Badla showcases its lead actors – Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu – in new and intriguing light on-screen. The story revolves around the interaction between a businesswoman (played by Taapsee Pannu) and her lawyer (played by Amitabh Bachchan) after she’s arrested on the basis of suspicion for a murder and is awaiting her trial.

Mulk (2018)

Discrimination against different religions, castes, and creeds is not new in our society. Without actually realizing most of us end up behaving oddly with certain sections of our society. Taapsee’s character Aarti taught us to look at things with an open and neutral mind.

Thappad (2020)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the flick chronicles Taapsee Pannu’s journey as Amrita, a housewife, who realises that she has overlooked many small and big wrongdoings in the past, for the sake of her marriage, till her husband slaps her at a party and doesn’t believe that he’s done anything wrong.

Manmarziyaan (2018)

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

