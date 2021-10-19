Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BOBBYDEOL Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: Wishes pour in from brother Bobby, father Dharmendra, other celebs & fans

Bollywood actor- politician Sunny Deol is celebrating his 65th birthday today ie on October 19. Known for his power-packed performances and dialogues, the actor has worked in a number of projects like Gadar, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Mohalla Assi and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Having made his Bollywood debut in 1983 alongside Amrita Singh in the film Betaab, Sunny has some superhit films in his kitty. On his special day, his younger brother and actor Bobby Deol penned a heartwarming wish on Instagram. Alongside he treated fans with a picture in which we can see Sunny hugging his brother Bobby and sisters Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol.

Bobby wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me."

As soon as Bobby wished Sunny a happy birthday, netizens including members from the film industry bombarded the comment section with their best wishes. "Happy happy birthday my dear @iamsunnydeol," actor Chunky Panday commented.

Not only this but a number of fans and followers also shared birthday wishes on social media. "Such beautiful picture. God bless you all," a fan wrote.Have a look at how Twitter got filled with wishes:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two brothers will be seen sharing screen space in 'Apne 2', which is the sequel to their hit film 'Apne'. The two had also done 'Dillagi' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' franchise together.