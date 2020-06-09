Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 5 times the diva stole our hearts with her interesting looks from her films

On the most popular and much-loved star kid of the industry, Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday today on June 9. The actress might be the happiest today as she has finally reached Mumbai to be with her family. Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown, she was under home quarantine with her husband Anand Ahuja at their New Delhi residence but the actress flew back to Mumbai recently to celebrate her special day with her loved ones. One of the most stylish actresses, Sonam has always been under the limelight for her dramatic fashion statements. The gorgeous lady can wear anything from a lehenga-choli with beautifully ornated silhouettes to a simple LBD and still rock it. It is not just the dress but the confidence with which she carries it makes the difference. Her costumes in her films makes her stand apart from others. As the actress celebrates her 35th birthday today, let's have a look at some of the best looks from her films including Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat, Sanju and others.

Sonam, on her Instagram, handle shared few pictures from the small birthday bash which was held at her home. Take a look at the photos here:

Image Source : INSTA Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration

Image Source : INSTA Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration

Image Source : INSTA Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration

Image Source : INSTA Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration

Image Source : INSTA Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor's last film was The Zoya Factor in which she was seen opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan. Her next will be the sequel of Veere Di Wedding in which she will collaborate with Kareena Kapoor Khan once again.

Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor!

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage