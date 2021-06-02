Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Fans and celebs light up social media to wish the actress

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha turns a year older today. Her friends and colleagues from the industry and her ardent fans and followers have taken to Twitter to wish the actress on her special day. From posting pictures with Sonakshi to sharing heartfelt birthday posts to creating creative fan-arts, Twitter is flooded with messages for the actress. Sonakshi, daughter of actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, will have a quiet birthday this year, given coronavirus curbs, however, these wishes will surely make her day a little brighter.

Here's how fans and celebs wished Sonakshi on her birthday:

Sonakshi made her acting debut in the action-drama "Dabangg" in 2010. After which, she was seen in films like "Rowdy Rathore", "Son of Sardaar", "Dabangg 2", "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", "Lootera", "Tevar", "Akira", "Noor", "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi", "Mission Mangal" and "Dabangg 3" among others.

Sonakshi made her singing debut with the single "Aaj mood isqholic hai". She has sung in films like "Tevar" and "Noor".

Currently, she has and "Bhuj: The Pride of India" in her kitty.