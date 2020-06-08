Image Source : YOUTUBE Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty Kundra: 5 popular tracks of the diva that will leave you tapping your feet

Bollywood's biggest diva--Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 45th birthday on June 8. From being an actress to a producer, a model to a businesswoman, Shilpa is indeed an all-rounder! The yummy mummy of the industry has impressed us with a whole lot of films like--Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Apne, etc. The girl who began her career through a Limca advertisement swayed away everyone's hearts when she made her appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar. Ever since Shilpa has been impressing everyone with her beauty, charm, expressions, and graceful dance move in various Bollywood films. There's something about which sets her apart and it is her simplicity and her humble nature. Known as one of the fittest actresses, Shilpa has set up a bright example of how everyone can stay fit and fab with the help of yoga. She is also widely acclaimed for her 'thumkas' which no one can ace it like her. On the special occasion of her birthday, let's have a look at 5 super hit songs of the ultimate diva of the industry.

1. Churake ​Dil Mera

One of the typical 90s Bollywood songs, however, it will keep you, hooked with its catchy lyrics. It is a magical song that anyone can listen to over loop. Featured on Shilpa Shetty, the song was from the film 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

2. Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne

This one's our favourite! It was the biggest hit song of its time. Composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy, the song from the film 'Shool' mesmerized everyone thanks to Sapna Awasthi's magical voice and Shilpa's ‘thumka.'

3. Aila Re Ladki Mast Mast Tu

Another hit song of its time, the song from the film 'Jung' was featured on Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty and grabbed everyone's attention for its catchy Mumbaiya lyrics.

4. Baras Ja

For the first time, sisters Shilpa and Shamita came together for a movie ‘Fareb'. The song features both the sisters and was a hit at that time. One should also look for the remix version of the song.

5. Shut Up And Bounce

Hotness oozed when Shilpa grooved to this song from the film 'Dostana.' Her perfect body became a treat for everyone's eyes. Composed by Shekhar Ravjiani and Vishal Dadlani, 'Bounce' was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

