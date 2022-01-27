Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill: Amazing transformation from debut to Bigg Boss 13 to Honsla Rakh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill's transformation

Shehnaaz Gill, who is fondly called the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab', won hearts with her enigma and innocence. On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, here's looking at her journey from her debut to Bigg Boss 13 to Honsla Rakh and from her chubby innocent self to the stunning diva that she has emerged to be!

Shehnaaz Gill's debut

Gill began her career by featuring in "Shiv Di Kitaab" in 2015. Following this, she appeared in "Majhe Di Jatti" and "Pindaan Diyan Kudiyaan" in 2016. However, her music video with Garry Sandhu titled Yeah Baby Refix became a chartbuster and gained massive love from fans. apart from music videos, she has also starred in Punjabi films such as Sat Shri Akaal England in 2017, Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. After gaining much popularity in the regional cinema. Gill entered as a celebrity participant on Bigg Boss 13, in September 2019.

Shehnazz Gill in Bigg Boss 13

Definitely the bubbly one. She made the house a better place even on the toughest day. Her antics, behaviour and talk left everyone impressed. Her relationship with Sidharth Shukla was an instant hit among the social media users, so much so that the hashtag #Sidnaaz occasionally trends even today. Even though she did not win the show, she definitely won hearts inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

Shehnaaz's transformation post-Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz gained massive fandom with her stint in "Bigg Boss 13", which concluded in January 2020. "2020 has been a milestone for me. A young girl of Punjab have come this far and today coz of your love and honor, my hashtag on Instagram has crossed 2 million. I have absolutely no words to thank you enough. I am and will always be a forever fan of #Shehnaazians," Shehnaaz had tweeted.

While she made the audience fall in love with her in Bigg Boss, she also instilled a sense of body positivity. During her stint in the reality show, she proved that being out of shape is absolutely normal, even if you're a celebrity who's being watched 24*7. However, post the reality show, she went on to transform herself and shed the extra kilos to be more healthy.

Shehnaaz Gill's transformation left everybody struck.

Shehnaaz Gill's music videos and Honsla Rakh

Sidharth and Shehnaaz brought back the chemistry when Sidharth and Shehnaaz featured in the music video of the song "Shona Shona" by Tony Kakkar. She also appeared in a number of music videos including "Bhula Dunga", "Keh Gayi Sorry", "Kurta Pajama", "Waada Hai" and "Fly".

Most recently, she was seen in Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film is a romantic comedy about father-son bond and modern-day relationships. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience making it a blockbuster hit.

