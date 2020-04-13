Monday, April 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Happy Birthday Satish Kaushik: 5 comic roles of the actor that gained applauds

Happy Birthday Satish Kaushik: 5 comic roles of the actor that gained applauds

Actor Satish Kaushik who has been the winner of many awards has impressed the audience with his comedy on screen. On his birthday, let's have a look at some of his iconic comic characters from films.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 13, 2020 7:12 IST
Happy Birthday Satish Kaushik: 5 comic roles of the actor

Happy Birthday Satish Kaushik: 5 comic roles of the actor that gained applauds

The name of Satish Kaushik makes a prominent position in the list of comic actors who have played the comedy roles on the screen with utter perfection. Kaushik who given some delightful films to the industry that can be watched over and over again is celebrating his birthday amid the coronavirus lockdown as it falls on April 13th, 2020. Undeniably, he's a versatile actor, producer, and director known for his works in films like Mr. India, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, and many more. Apart from films, Satish has blessed the television industry with shows like Sumit Samhal Lega, The Great Indian Family Drama, May I Come In Madam, etc. He has been the winner of two Filmfare Awards and featured in several popular films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Jamai Raja, Saajan Chal Saural (1996), Chal Mere Bhai, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Brick Lane, and Udta Punjab etc. On his birthday, let's roll back the real to see some of his iconic comic characters in the past:

Role: Illegal immigrant agency worker, Film: Namastey England (2018)

India Tv - Satish Kaushik 1

Satish Kaushik 1

Fight Against Coronavirus

Role: Chanda Mama, Film: Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi (1997)

India Tv - Satish Kaushik 2

Satish Kaushik 2

 

Role: Mutthu Swamy, Film: Saajan Chale Sasural (1996)

India Tv - Satish Kaushik 3

Satish Kaushik 3

 

Role: Kashiram, Film: Ram Lakhan (1989)

India Tv - Satish Kaushik 4

Satish Kaushik 4

Role: Calendar, Film: Mr. India (1987)

India Tv - Satish Kaushik 5

Satish Kaushik 5

What's your personal favourite?

 

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

 

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X