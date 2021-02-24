Image Source : FILE IMAGES Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Devdas to Padmaavat, 5 films that showcase love, colour and grandeur

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of those filmmakers with whom each and every actor or actress wants to work. The highly acclaimed Indian film director known for bringing love, colours and grandeur on screen is celebrating his 58th birthday today. He started his career by assisting Vidhu Vinod Chopra in the making of Parinda, 1942 A Love Story and Kareeb. Later which he made his directorial debut through Khamoshi: The Musical, the film which had a critically acclaimed narration. Years after years he has been bringing some magical love stories that are unforgettable and make us believe in the magic of love that transcends all barriers and touches your heart. As he turns a year older, here are some of his best works:

1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam:

The film was based on the story of Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) who is torn between infatuation and real love. Also starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, this 1999 film showcased to us how one can find true love in the most unexpected way possible and how love is much more important than just being physically together.

2. Devdas:

Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit is a romantic-drama film set in the early 1900s that has been adapted from a novel of the same name. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was highly appreciated for his work and the film’s highlight was undoubtedly the emotionally moving performances that were seen by the leading duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Devdas was a big success and was able to bag 10 Filmfare awards. It has also tied second among the films that have won the most Filmfare awards.

3. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela:

Sanjay Leela Bhasali's favourite actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh awed us all in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The film, which was SLB'S ode to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet was not only a visual treat but also tear-jerking emotional drama. Infused with passionate love and intense hatred in equal measure, the lovers made a striking appearance in a world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

4. Bajirao Mastani:

With the opulent sets used for the film, the choice of grandiose costumes, elaborately choreographed war sequences, spellbinding cinematography, an appealing story filled with stellar performances, Bajirao Mastani turned out to be a blockbuster and was one of the highest-grossers of 2015. It had a collection of nine Filmfare statuettes.

5. Padmaavat:

His most controversial film Padmaavat, which hit the cinemas in 2018, portrayed a magical love story between Rani Padmavat and Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and, all the struggles and sacrifices that come along when two souls becomes one.