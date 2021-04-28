Image Source : TWITTER/TAMANNAAHBHATIA Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh & fans wish the actress on her special day

It's South actress Samantha Akkineni's birthday today ie on April 28 and fans have been ever since Wednesday morning filling social media with wishes. Counted as one of the much-loved actresses of the industry, Samantha stepped into the acting industry in the year 2010. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will be celebrating at her home in Hyderabad with her husband Naga Chaitanya. Not just her fans but also her fellow industry mates are leaving no stone unturned in making her day special. This is the reason why hashtags like #HappyBirthdaySamantha and #HappyBirthdaySamanthaAkkineni are trending on Twitter. Even Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia have shared lovable posts on their respective handles.

Sharing Samantha's CDP, Tamannaah wrote, "Super happy to present to you the CDP for Samantha’s birthday. @Samanthaprabhu2, you are a beautiful person inside out an actor par excellence. Here’s wishing you a a very happy birthday."

Keerthy tweeted, "Happy to release the CDP of miss gorgeous, @Samanthaprabhu2..Wishing you a very Happy Birthday in advance! May you have a safe year ahead."

On the professional front, Samantha has recently wrapped up shooting of one schedule of 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.' Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. She is also shooting for Gunasekhar directorial Shaakuntalam in which she is casted opposite Dev Mohan.