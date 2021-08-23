Happy Birthday Saira Banu: 6 lesser known facts about the evergreen beauty

One of the most popular actresses of the Indian Film Industry, Saira Banu started working in films when she was just 16. She made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee. With her first film itself, Banu earned many accolades and nominations for her performance and continued to woo the viewers with her films. She was the third highest-paid actress in Hindi Cinema from 1963 to 1969 and the fourth highest-paid actress from 1971 to 1976. As much she is known for her professional life, Saira Banu is also known for her undying love for Dilip Kumar. The duo married in 1966 and have been there for each other at every step of their life,
On Saira Banu's birthday, let's have a look at some of the unknown facts about this evergreen beauty.
- Saira Banu went to London for her education. She had told The Hindu, "“I was studying in Queen's House, an elite school in London. My mother Naseem Bano who was called the first ‘Pari Chehra' or beauty queen of the film industry, had taken me to London after she saw me taking fancy to her ghaghra, lipstick and dance to the tunes of her film songs."
- Saira Banu had said that for the first 12 years of her life, she used to think of herself as a boy as she used to hang out with boys and took part in games with them.
- Saira Banu wanted to be a singer. She was very close to her grandmother who used to teach her singing.
- Saira Banu, in one of her interviews revealed that she saw Dilip Kumar when she was 12 years old in the film Aan and instantly fell in love with him.
- Saira Banu had two dreams: one to become a successful actress and second, to marry the man of her dreams Dilip Kumar
- When Saira Banu decided to end her career as a heroine, she made her last movie with Shammi Kapoor with whom she made her first movie.