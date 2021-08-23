Happy Birthday Saira Banu: 6 lesser known facts about the evergreen beauty

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUBHENDUSPEAKS 6 lesser known facts about Saira Banu

One of the most popular actresses of the Indian Film Industry, Saira Banu started working in films when she was just 16. She made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee. With her first film itself, Banu earned many accolades and nominations for her performance and continued to woo the viewers with her films. She was the third highest-paid actress in Hindi Cinema from 1963 to 1969 and the fourth highest-paid actress from 1971 to 1976. As much she is known for her professional life, Saira Banu is also known for her undying love for Dilip Kumar. The duo married in 1966 and have been there for each other at every step of their life,

On Saira Banu's birthday, let's have a look at some of the unknown facts about this evergreen beauty.