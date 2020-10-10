Happy Birthday Rekha: Here’s how Hema Malini wished her good friend

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DREAMGIRLHEMAMALINI Rekha turned 66 on October 10

Veteran actress Rekha is celebrating her 66th birthday today. And on the occasion of her special day wishes have been pouring in from fans on social media. Apart from that Rekha’s dear friend Hema Malini also wished the actress on Instagram.

Hema took to her Insta handle and shared a series of throwback pictures of herself with her ‘good friend’ Rekha. She even penned down a heartfelt wish for the evergreen beauty saying, "Happy Birthday wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend!"

Check out Hema Malini's post here;

Rekha and Hema Malini share a good bond and have often been spotted together at several parties. The duo have also worked together in a lot of films in their long careers which include, Jaan Hatheli Pe (1987), Apne Apne (1987), Gora Aur Kala (1972), Dharmatma (1975), Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja (1975), Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein (1977) and Sadiyaan (2010).

Talking about their filmy careers individually, Rekha shot to fame with her films like Umrao Jaan, Suhaag, Silsila, Khoon Bhari Maang, Chakkar Pe Chakkar and more. She was last seen in the film Shamitabh (2015).

Meanwhile, Hema Malini who has turned into a politician now has had an equally successful career. She is known for her famous films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta, Dream Girl and more. Hema was last seen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirch co-starring Rajkumar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

