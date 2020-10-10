Happy Birthday Rekha: 7 things you didn't know about the veteran actress

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FILMHISTORYPICS Rekha is one of the most glamorous actresses in the Indian film industry

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha has always been an epitome of beauty and iconic expressions. The way she portrays a character onscreen makes the viewers fall in love with her over and over again. Her non-fading beauty and charisma manage to make the hearts beat faster even today when she is 66. Not just has she given stellar performances on the big screen, Rekha has always been a fashion diva as well. In the days when actresses were mostly seen in suits, sarees and gowns, Rekha experimented with her look a lot before making her golden Kanjeevaram sarees an 'evergreen' trend. As the veteran actress turned 66 today, let's have a look at some of the unknown facts about her.

While he had no plans of entering the world of cinema, Rekha always loved make-up and wanted to travel the world. She wanted to be an air hostess and in her younger days, she would befriend air hostesses who would bring her best of make-up brands from abroad.

While Rekha has worked in the film industry for over four decades and starred opposite biggest names like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Shatrughan Sinha and others, she never got a chance to play a lead opposite legendary actor Dilip Kumar. This is an unfulfilled wish of hers.

Other than being a great actress, Rekha is very good at mimicry. She has dubbed for Bollywood ladies Neetu Singh in Yaarana and Smita Patil in Waaris.

Rekha has been an idol for many fashionistas out there. Interestingly, the actress never had a stylist. She designs and styles her own looks.

Rekha happens to be the first-ever actress in Hindi film industry who got herself enrolled in a gym at Hotel Ramee International and she started with swimming and basic exercises.

It is said that in Bollywood, actresses cannot be friends. However, Rekha shares a very good bond with Sholay actress Hema Malini.

Rekha is very punctual and she respects time more than anything in the world.

