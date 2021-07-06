Did you know Ranveer Singh was suspended from school for listening to Chaiyya Chaiyya song?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has charmed his way into the viewers' hearts by delivering back-to-back spectacular performances in the films. From being a lover boy in Band Baaja Baararat to an arrogant monarch Khilji in Bajirao Mastani, the actor has treated everyone with a variety of roles in his decade-long career. Fans appear to fall in love with him more and more with each film. Ranveer walked into Bollywood in 2010 as a Delhi boy with his role of Bittoo Sharma. It did not take him long to being dubbed Bollywood's 'live wire', crafting a unique space with his choice of roles and unconventional style statements. His energy is infectious and his quirky style is something you cannot ignore.

While Ranveer Singh appears to be an open book by the way he interacts with his fans and is always out there talking about his life, goals and dreams. There are many things that you still don't know about the actor. On his birthday today (July 6), let's have a look at some unknown facts about Ranveer Singh.

It is said that Ranveer Singh came into Bollywood without a big film family name attached to him, which is partially true. However, he is second cousins with actress Sonam Kapoor. Ranveer is the son of Sonam’s aunt. Before making it to Bollywood, Ranveer Singh worked as a copywriter. Ranveer Singh has always been a big movie buff. He was even suspended from school for a day for listening to Shah Rukh Khan's song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se in class. There were reports that Ranveer Singh was dating Hema Malini and Dharmendra Deol's younger daughter Ahana Deol once. Before making his big debut with YRF's Band Baaja Baarat, Ranveer had rejected three big Bollywood films. Ranveer's mother does not like him dying on the big screen which is why he insisted that she does not watch Bajirao Mastani. However, she did and loved his performance. Ranveer Singh's full name is - Ranveer Singh Bhavnani. He dropped his last name because he thought it is too long and won't be remembered. Ranveer Singh believes that his body type is 'Endomorph'. While girls can't stop dropping over his muscular body, Ranveer Singh was actually a fat kid. He started losing weight when he was sixteen.

Ranveer has had more hits than misses in his filmography over the years. He has proved his mettle in the various roles in films like "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl", "Lootera", "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela", "Gunday", "Dil Dhadakne Do" and "Bajirao Mastani". He added more power to his star status with the hits "Padmaavat", "Simmba" and "Gully Boy".

Ranveer will soon be seen in "83", where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features wife Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi, along with Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

The actor will also reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn will also reprise his role of Bajirao Singham from Shetty's "Singham" films. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

He is also set to reunite with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.