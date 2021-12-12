Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Thalaiva receives special birthday wishes from PM Modi, son-in-law Dhanush, others

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMESHLAUS Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Thalaiva receives special birthday wish from son-in-law Dhanush, PM Modi & others

Superstar Rajinikanth has turned 71 on Sunday. The superstar, known for his power-packed performances and living iconic characters on the big screen, started his career with a supporting role in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal. Marking the special occasion, Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor Dhanush took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt wish for the former. "Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much," Dhanush tweeted. In 2004, Dhanush got married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa. The two are doting parents to sons -- Yatra and Linga.

PM Narendra Modi also wished Rajinikanth on his birthday. He tweeted, "A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."

Rajinikanth's fans, friends and admirers from the industry have also wished 'Thalaiva' on social media. They have flooded Twitter and Instagram with birthday wishes in the form of creative posters and videos. His birthday is celebrated as a festival in the South.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "To the epitome of style & charisma.. Wishing you a very happy birthday @rajinikanth sir! Great health and happiness always."

Madhuri Dixit wrote, Wishing the #Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir a very happy birthday. You are one of the biggest stars I have met and yet an extremely humble person. May you live a long and happy life ahead!"

Actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan, called Rajinikanth his inspiration. "Happy birthday to my inspiration super star @rajinikanth sir. Always got very few seconds to interact with you but every second was special and it gave me the extra energy to work harder. Love you sir." he tweeted.