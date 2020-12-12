Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: PM Modi, AR Rahman, Suniel Shetty and others wish Thalaiva on 70th birthday

Image Source : TWITTER/@PRASANT04190059 PM Modi, AR Rahman, Suniel Shetty and others wish Thalaiva on 70th birthday

The4 King of Box Office, superstar Rajinikath turned 70 today. The actor, known for his powerpacked performances and living iconic characters on the big screen, is currently gearing up for his political plunge. Earlier, he announced that he is all set to join politics and will float his party in 2021. However, the megastar has been hinting at it for years. While fans have loved him as an actor, they are waiting for his to enter the political space and win them all over again. Rajinikanth enjoys a huge fanbase who never fail to shower their love on him through various posts. His birthday is celebrated as a festival in the South.

On Rajinikanth's 70th birthday, music composer AR Rahman, 70 other celebrities and Thalaiva fans unveiled the common birthday display picture (CDP) on Twitter. The posters shows Rajinikath in his five movie characters. Sharing the poster, AR Rahman wrote, ""Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans.

Wishing you a great birthday and good health!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SYWxRyOFqD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 11, 2020

Pm Narendra Modi also wishes the superstar on his 70th birthday. He tweeted, "Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life." Suniel Shetty wrote, "He has surely been the biggest inspiration for me and many others. Happiest Birthday to Rajini Sir!Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth Sir's 70th Birthday CDP."

Actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Raghava Lawrence, Keerthi Suresh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sakshi Agarwal, PA Ranjith, Sivakarthikeyan and Tovino Thomas also shared the poster and wished the superstar. Check out -

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

He has surely been the biggest inspiration for me and many others. Happiest Birthday to Rajini Sir!



Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth Sir's 70th Birthday CDP.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/KJZ3rAhOri — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 11, 2020

Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth sirs Birthday CDP 🤘#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/DHES8uh2Cg — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) December 11, 2020

The Biggest Inspiration and Epitome of Humanity!



Extremely Honoured to release our beloved Superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP 🤘



Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for all your dreams to come true 🙏#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1RaXvNTkgE — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 11, 2020

An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Tzg4xlpBW8 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2020

Rajinikanth said he would float his political party in January 2021 and an announcement in that regard will be made on December 31, 2020. Speaking about the same, Rajinikanth said: "The time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu. Political and government change in the state is important. It will surely change. The political change is important and is compulsion of time. If not now, it is not possible ever. Everything has to be changed. We will change everything." He appealed all to support him to bring in the change.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page