Happy Birthday Preity Zinta:8 lesser-known facts about the dimpled beauty of Bollywood

Bollywood's dimpled queen Preity Zinta turns a year older on Sunday. The actress might have moved away from the silver screen but she still continue to rule our hearts. From starting her Bollywood debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's film Dil Se opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, Preity made her presence even as a supporting actress, leaving a mark with her stellar acting skills.

On the occasion of her birthday, let us have a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actress:

Preity was born in Simla, Himachal Pradesh to Durganand Zinta and Nilprabha. Her father was an Indian Army officer. At the age of 13, her father died in a car accident. Later after 2 years, her mother too died because of the injury.

In 1996, she made her TV debut with a chocolate commercial.

She has also worked in two Telugu films, Premante Idera and Raja Kumarudu.

In 2019, she adopted 34 girls from an Orphanage in Rishikesh.

Preity faced a near-death encounter twice in her life. Once after a Temptation concert in Colombo in 2004 and the second time in December 2004 when Preity was vacationing in Thailand and the area was hit by Tsunami.

She was awarded the Godfrey Phillips National Bravery Award as during the 2003 Bharat Shah controversy, she did not retract her statements in court against the mafia, who made death threats against the film industry.

In 2004, Preity joined a group of South Asian commentators for BBC News Online where she wrote several columns.

Preity Zinta got married to her long-time boyfriend Gene Goodenough in the year 2016 on February 29th.