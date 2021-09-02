Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Allu Arjun, Rakul to Sai Dharam Tej, celebs & fans pour in wishes for Telugu star

The power star of the Telugu film industry Pawan Kalyan turned a year older today ie on September 2. Counted amongst one of the much-loved personalities of the South film industry, the actor has time and again impressed everyone with not just his films but also off-screen persona. An actor, director, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, philanthropist, and politician-- Pawan Kalyan's birthday is no less than a festival for his fans. On this special occasion, a number of celebrities including big names like Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, Sudheer Babu, Sai Dharam Tej and others took to their social media handle and wished the actor. Not just them but even fans expressed their excitement and made hashtag #HBDPawanKalyan one of the top trends on Twitter.

Allu Sirish wrote, "Happy birthday to the Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayPSPK."

Megastar Chiranjeevi wished his younger brother and wrote, "Kalyan's every thought about the society since childhood ... every step. Kalyan is a cell of fire that burns every moment for the good of ten people @PawanKalyan Happy birthday to fellow aspirant who sincerely wants his goal to be fulfilled."

Anil Ravipudi tweeted, "WishIng our dearest Power Star @PawanKalyan garu a very happy birthday! Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes Waiting to witness the power-packed #BheemlaNayak."

Naga Shaurya wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the Actor & Leader @PawanKalyan Sir! Wishing you good health & success in every step you take."

Sudheer Varma tweeted, "Wishing #Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu a very very happy birthday BouquetBouquetBouquet Have a blockbuster year sir #HappyBirthdayPSPK #HBDPawanKalyan."

Sudheer Babu wrote, "Happy Birthday to a man who follows his heart ... On screen or off."

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day to my @PawanKalyan garu . May this day and the coming year bring you more n more peace and happiness."

Bobby wrote, "Wishing our POWERSTAR @PawanKalyan garu a very happy birthday,I have learnt so many things from you especially never give up attitude. Thank you for all the inspiration & God bless you sir!!"

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Happppy bday @PawanKalyan Garu!! Wishing you a happpy , healthy , blockbuster year !! More power to you in everything you do."

See other wishes here:

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Saagar K. Chandra directorial 'Bheemla Nayak' co-starring Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, and Aishwarya Rajesh. Not only this but he will also be seen in Krish directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu.