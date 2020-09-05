Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PANKAJTRIPATHI Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: Top 5 films of the actor’s most underrated performances

For the longest period of time fans have mostly appreciated the main leads or heroes in Bollywood. But now the audiences have changed with time and there are a few actors who are being appreciated for their underrated performances. One such name is Pankaj Tripathi. Yes, stars may come and go but actors like him are here to stay forever.

The Mirzapur actor who turns 44 today, has time and again made his fans fall in love with him with his acting skills and style. However, he has largely connected with the millennial movie buffs with his prominent roles like Sultan in Gangs of Wasseypur, Anup Saxena in Gunjan Saxena, Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur and many more, but there are a few characters played by him which are still underrated. So, on Pankaj Tripathi’s birthday today we bring you the top 5 films with the hidden performances of the actor which made scenes look magical.

Dharm

This film won the 2007 National Film Award for the best feature film on national integration. Pankaj Tripathi played a role of an aggressive man who was involved in riots. Dharm also starred Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur in the leading roles.

Mithya

This film was considered to be one of the most appreciated parallel cinemas in the industry. Even though Pankaj Tripathi didn’t have a very big role to play here, he managed to prove his mettle as an actor.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

The actor played the role of Kriti Sanon’s father in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi. It was absolutely heartwarming to see Pankaj’s relationship with his daughter who was an unconventional small town girl.

Masaan

Another such supporting role that Pankaj played which is worthy of appreciation is Sadhya Ji in Masaan. While his role didn’t have much comic undertones to it, but the actor’s dialogue delivery made a huge impact in the our memories.

Angrezi Medium

Pankaj Tripathi doesn't need a leading role to leave his mark and this character proved it yet again. In Angrezi Medium, he played the role of Tony the fixer. The actor’s scenes with Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in the film are way too hard to forget.

