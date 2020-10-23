Happy Birthday Malaika Arora: Know her diet, workout and other secrets to fitness

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora's secret to fitness

Fitness is the second name for actress Malaika Arora as she constantly bids to stay fit and swears by a strict diet and workout regime. The actress who made her debut to showbiz in 1997 as a model and a VJ, has proved that age is just a number. Malaika is ringing in her 47th birthday and here we are with a few important tips which she follows to improve her fitness. Take a look at her eating schedule, exercise routines and more

Breakfast

Malaika starts her day with detox water which includes lemon and honey. Usually her first meal of the day is lunch which is made up to coconut oil or ghee.

Lunch

Malaika loves home cooked simple food like dal, chapati and vegetable and rice since she is a vegetarian.

Dinner

The actress makes sure to have her dinner before 7 and prefers light meals. Soup or khichdi besides the regular dal chapati and vegetables are mostly loved by her.

Foods she avoids

Considering the level of fitness she is at, Malaika avoids fried foods, snacking at odd times and keeps away from the high calorie meals.

Workout regime

Malaika’s fervour for fitness is well-known and her gym workout videos are a proof. To maintain her slim-trim and perfectly toned figure, the ravishing actress makes sure that she doesn’t miss her workout anyday despite her hectic schedule. Her workout consists of different exercises, including cardio, weight training, Yoga and Pilates, etc.

She starts her workout with a 20-minute cardio session everyday. Remember, cardio exercises are a great workout for boosting metabolism, burning fat and calories, helping you lose weight. For her weight and strength training sessions, the beauty hits the gym thrice a week for half an hour.

