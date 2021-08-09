Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor featured on Twitter India's Moments

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PURANDESWARIBJP Mahesh Babu featured on Twitter India's Moments

South superstar Mahesh Babu celebrates his 46th birthday today and it looks like a festival on social media. The timelines are filled with millions of tweets. From fans to celebrities, everyone is wishing the supers with heartfelt notes and photos. Adding to the storm is the teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata which has struck a chord with fans and the audience.

The 1:17 minutes video has mesmerized everyone with the superstar's swag, dialogues, action, camera work, background score, production values, and everything. It is garnering millions of views and thousands of likes every hour and is sitting pretty on YouTube Trends List at number one position.

This Hungama around the superstar's birthday and Sarkaru Vaari Paata has caught the attention of Twitter as well. Twitter has archived all the wishes of the celebs into a list and featured it on Twitter Moments India - the official handle of Twitter which features the best of what's happening on Twitter in an instant.

That's not all, Mahesh Babu-related hashtags #KeerthySuresh, #SarkaruVaariPaata, #SSMB28, #HBDMaheshBabu are on the Twitter trends list indicating the Superstar's mania.

On the other hand, to mark his day special, Mahesh Babu's beautiful wife Namrata Shirodhkar shared a mushy picture on Instagram along with an adorable message. She wrote, "The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you’ll ever know @urstrulymahesh."

Namrata and Mahesh tied the knot on 10th February 2005. The couple is blessed with two kids, daughter Sitara and son Gautam.

On a related note, the highly anticipated flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by Parasuram Petla. Thaman SS, who has delivered innumerable chartbuster albums in the last couple of years, is tuning music for the film that has cinematography by R. Madhi. Marthand K. Venkatesh is the editor, while A.S. Prakash is the art director of the film. The film is being produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.