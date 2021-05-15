Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Dr Nene wishes 'soulmate' with adorable post, Anil Kapoor shares BTS pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit

Actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older and her loved ones are lighting up social media with adorable wishes for the dancing queen of Bollywood. Sharing a throwback picture, her husband Dr Shriram Nene posted an adorable message for her. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day! #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #DrNene."

Her co-star Anil Kapoor too wished the actress by sharing some behind the set pictures. He also had some sweet words for the actress. She wrote, "Happy Birthday, @MadhuriDixit ! As actors I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends...so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again! Wishing you all the health & happiness always!!"

Renuka Shahane who was seen playing Madhuri elder sister in iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun also wished her on Twitter. sharing a picture with her, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to the epitome of grace and gorgeousness."

Posting a beautiful illustration of the actress along with some old pictures, Riteish Deskhmush's birthday wish for Madhuri read, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @MadhuriDixit mam, Working with you was my absolute dream come true ... I wish you happiness, love, best of health and May god fullfill your wish to work with me (again) real soon. Zany faceZany faceZany face Have a great great day."

Singer Sophie Chuodry also had a wonderful wish for MAdhuri. She tweeted: "Happy bday to the ever gorgeous Madhuri ma’am! I know you have the best doc at home already Grimacing face but wishing you the best of health and happiness always!! Lots of love..Have a wonderful dayRed heartBirthday cake @MadhuriDixit."

Here's wishing Madhuri Dixit a very happy birthday!