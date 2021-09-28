Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ DRPRAMODPSAWANT Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Ajeeb Dastaan to Lag Jaa Galey, romantic songs of India's nightingale

Bollywood's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has impressed everyone with her soulful voice which is why she is known as the nightingale of India. The singer who was born in 1929 in Indore is celebrating her 92nd birthdya today ie on September 28. In the year 1945, she moved to Mumbai with her family and began her singing career at an early ae. She even tried her hands at acting but singing was always her true passion. Her first song 'Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhoda' from the film Majboor came in the year 1948. For generations, songs sung by her have been the definition of melody. She has been the voice behind a number of romantic melodies like Lag Ja Gale, Ruk Bhi Jao Jana to Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par.

The songs are still fresh and hold a special place in the heart of her fans. ​On September 28, here's a list of songs that we heart. If you have any suggestions to make, feel free to s(r)ing in.

Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi (Aandhi)

Aaj Phir Jeeney Ki Tamanna Hai (Guide)

Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh (Dil Apna Aur Preet Paraayi)

Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na (Ghar)

Chaltey Chaltey (Pakeezah)

Rangeela Re (Prem Pujari)

Dekha Hai Eik Khwaab Toh (Silsila)

Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Satyam Shivam Sundaram)

Lag Jaa Galey (Woh Kaun Thhi)

Lukka Chhipi (Rang De Basanti)

Chanda Hai Tu Mera Sooraj Hai Tu (Aradhana)

Inn Aankhon Ke Masti Ke (Umrao Jaan)

Raina Beeti Jaaye (Amar Prem)

Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darrna Kya (Mughal-e-Azam)

Aayega Aanewala (Mahal)

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

Mann Kyun Behenka Re (Utsav)

Aajkal Paon Zameen Par Nahin Padtey Mere (Ghar)