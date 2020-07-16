Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 7 stories about 'Sooryavanshi' actress you've never heard about

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 7 stories about 'Sooryavanshi' actress you've never hear about

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 37th birthday today. While the critics and viewers have been in awe of the actress' ability to perform dance numbers with utmost grace, now they saw her in a completely new avatar when she impressed them with her acting skills in various films like Salman Khan's Bharat, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, etc. She is the one who has evolved over the time as an actor and has made some great choices as an entertainer. Katrina, who began her journey with Boom in the year 1999 is now one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Just like many others, Katrina also began her career with modeling in London. She was spotted by Kaizad Gustad who later gave her debut film She earlier said that she has now begun to experiment with her roles and wants to challenge herself when it comes to acting. On the occasion of her birthday, her fans have been going gaga on social media and have been pouring in wishes and love for the actress. Not only this, but they have also made hashtag #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif one of the top trends on Twitter.

While Katrina Kaif is half-India and half - British, she was born in Hong Kong.

Her real name is Katrina Turquotte which was changed by Boom’s producer Ayesha Shroff to Katrina Kaif, who she felt that it was easier to pronounce.

Katrina was homeschooled by her mother.

Reportedly, Katrina received around ₹7.5 million for the Telugu film Malliswari in 2004, the highest fees for a South Indian film actress at the time.

Katrina believes in the existence of God. Apparently, she visits the Siddhivinayak Temple and Mount Mary Church in Mumbai, and Dargah Sharif in Ajmer before her films’ release.

She's the first-ever Bollywood actor to have a Barbie doll modelled after her.

Image Source : FILEIMAGE Katrina Kaif's doll

Katrina was cast by Mahesh Bhatt in Saaya but because she couldn’t speak Hindi at all she was dropped out of the film.

On the professional front, she will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and Ajay Devgn (Singham) in crucial roles. It was slated to release in the month of March however due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown things took a different turn. The film will reportedly release near Diwali 2020.

Watch Sooryavanshi trailer here:

