Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Seen these dotting childhood pictures of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor?

It's the birthday of none other than Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. The man who made his debut in the industry with Pyaar Ka Punchnama which came in the year 2011 has been dazzling the crowd ever since. His screen presence, character, grin, great looks are what caused the female fans to go gaga over him. Taking a gander at the fame that the entertainer has accomplished in such a brief timeframe has constrained the producers to pass on their money on him. Likely that is the motivation behind why he has a great deal of movies arranged which incorporate - Dostana 2, Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 2, and so forth

The handsome hunk has turned 30 this year and will be having a low-key celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic. On his special day, it would be perfect to treat his fans with some of his adorable childhood pictures that we have got our hands-on. Check them out:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kartik Aaryan's adorable childhood photos on his 30th birthday

Happy Birthday, Kartik Aaryan!